Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.38.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $419.84 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.