Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 231,967 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,660,000 after purchasing an additional 368,751 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,309,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

