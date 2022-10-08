Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2.6% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.48 and its 200 day moving average is $206.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

