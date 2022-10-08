Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IAC were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 46.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 9.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

