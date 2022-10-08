Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Regal Beloit by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

RBC opened at $214.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.08 and its 200-day moving average is $203.98. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

Regal Beloit ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regal Beloit from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total transaction of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regal Beloit news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,603,295. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

