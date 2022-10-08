Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,955 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,446,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,562,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

