Truist Financial Corp Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Stock Down 7.4 %

OKTA stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.26. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

