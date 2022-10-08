Truist Financial Corp Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $711,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 374,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 676,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

