Truist Financial Corp Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $170.19 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

