Truist Financial Corp Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML Trading Down 6.0 %

ASML stock opened at $434.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $881.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

