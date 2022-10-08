Truist Financial Corp Has $11.31 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,478.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,625.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,478.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.