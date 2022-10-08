Truist Financial Corp Has $12.06 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Signature Bank Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.76. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

