Truist Financial Corp Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.18 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

