Truist Financial Corp Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

About Steel Dynamics



Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.



