Truist Financial Corp Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after buying an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.51. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

