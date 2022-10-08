Truist Financial Corp Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,486 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPIP stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

