Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

