Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $26.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

