Truist Financial Corp Invests $9.64 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 375,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTXG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXG opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

