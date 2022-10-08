Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,123,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,242,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 586,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,823,000 after buying an additional 183,588 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,571,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $78.43.

