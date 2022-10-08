Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,885 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6,602.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 324,204 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $38.09 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

