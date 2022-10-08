Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,745 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 912,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 301,453 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

