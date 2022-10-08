Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after buying an additional 175,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after buying an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average is $115.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.