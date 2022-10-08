Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

