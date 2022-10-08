Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,851 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,154 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,364.29.

Shares of RIO opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

