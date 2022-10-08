Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,936 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

