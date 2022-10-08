Truist Financial Corp Sells 185 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 128.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,752.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 149,218 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.13.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

