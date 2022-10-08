Truist Financial Corp Sells 18,911 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,620 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 18,911 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,743,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

PFGC opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

