Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,278 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.9% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,418,000 after buying an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $6,498,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.36 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.05.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,554,248. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

