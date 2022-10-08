Truist Financial Corp Sells 395,629 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,629 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

