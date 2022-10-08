Truist Financial Corp Sells 471,626 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,626 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYG stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.90. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

