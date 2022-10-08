Truist Financial Corp Sells 679 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average of $117.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

