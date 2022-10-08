Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,341 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 126.9% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 243,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM opened at $85.76 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

