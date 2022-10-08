Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

