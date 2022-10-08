Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $38.75 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

