Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $78.00.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CBU. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

