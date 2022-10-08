Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 190,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

