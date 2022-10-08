Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.