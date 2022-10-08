Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 97.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 134,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.