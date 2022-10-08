Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 366.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

