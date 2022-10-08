Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $81.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

