Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.