Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average of $205.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

