W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.3 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $72.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.