Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.80.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $232.73 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

