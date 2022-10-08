Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $188,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in News by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in News by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 165,228 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in News by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,293,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 433,315 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $15.55 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

