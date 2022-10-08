Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

