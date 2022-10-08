Wealthpoint LLC Purchases 13,196 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,885.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

