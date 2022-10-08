Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 11,668 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

