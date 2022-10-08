Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 7.3 %

Snowflake stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

